How to earn Hex Syndicate Standing and rank up in Warframe If you want to save your new friends, you will need to put the work in.

If you want to get access to all the goodies that the Hex Syndicate has to offer, you will need to earn Standing with them and level up. To do this, you will need to dive into the Hollvania open-world area and start working on bounties, but there is another wrinkle you'll need to work on, too.

To earn Hex Syndicate Standing, you need to look for items called Hex Treasures while playing through Bounties. Hex Treasure are items that different members of the Hex Syndicate really like, and they can be found spread all over the map. There should be eight of them in each mission type.

Big Bytes Pizza

Argon Burger Meal

35mm Film

Cheddar Crowns Cereal

Mood Crystal

Chuggin’ Along Sixpack

On-lyne CD

The Countessa Comic

They are actually pretty easy to spot as they will have a bright green outline, making them stand out from their surroundings. Each time you pick one up, you will be told how many remain on the map. When you have gathered some, go and visit Lettie where you can exchange them for Standing. Remember, how much Standing you can earn in a single day depends on your Mastery Rank, so once you hit the cap, you need to wait until after a daily reset to earn more.

Once you have enough to go up a Rank, you can visit Arthur and sacrifice whatever resources he is looking for to be able to move on to the next level of Standing. Each new level will unlock new items that you can purchase from each of the Hex members in the Hollvania Mall.

