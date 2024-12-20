Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Finding and fighting the Daoist in Black Myth: Wukong We encountered the Daoist after beating Yellow Loong, but now we need to track him down again.

Welcome to another Variety Hours @ Shacknews livestream. Today we’re continuing the adventure through Black Myth: Wukong after an incredibly intense, and successful, stream last week. Join me as I track down the Daoist and take on what might be the game’s toughest boss.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on December 20, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Last week saw me defeat Yellow Loong after two streams of attempting to take him down. Now, in my defense, it was only about 30 minutes of attempts at the end of the two streams, but still – he’s a tough dude.

However, there are more bosses to go and we’re still working through Black Myth: Wukong. We’re probably nearing the end of Chapter 4, but before we get there, we’ve got at least one optional boss to get in the form of a Daoist. I’ve been told he’s quite challenging, harder than Yellow Loong. So we’ll see how I go.

You can get a free sub to use each month by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch.