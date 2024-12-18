ShackStream: Surviving in The Long Dark The Long Dark is quite the survival adventure, but can we survive long enough to appreciate these unforgiving wilds?

Hinterland Studio has had quite the run in the end of 2024. Not only did The Long Dark 2 get announced, but the original got a major update recently that brings in a Photo Mode, the Trader, reworked cougars, and more. With so much goodness going on in one of our favorite survival games, we’re going back to The Long Dark to enjoy another sprint attempt at survival in its unforgiving wilderness.

Surviving the The Long Dark

Join us today as Senior News Editor TJ Denzer goes live with The Long Dark with survival gaming guru and Managing Editor Bill Lavoy lending his guidance on the journey. We’ll be going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

It’s not easy to survive in The Long Dark, and TJ is not an experienced survivalist, but with some know-how from other games and Bill’s guidance, he just might live long enough to get a fire going and craft some basic gear.

Come watch as we go as far as we can with the game without dying, and perhaps try again if we fail! Be sure to read up on the latest changes to The Long Dark and what’s coming next with Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 as well.