New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Surviving in The Long Dark

The Long Dark is quite the survival adventure, but can we survive long enough to appreciate these unforgiving wilds?
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Hinterland Studio has had quite the run in the end of 2024. Not only did The Long Dark 2 get announced, but the original got a major update recently that brings in a Photo Mode, the Trader, reworked cougars, and more. With so much goodness going on in one of our favorite survival games, we’re going back to The Long Dark to enjoy another sprint attempt at survival in its unforgiving wilderness.

Surviving the The Long Dark

Join us today as Senior News Editor TJ Denzer goes live with The Long Dark with survival gaming guru and Managing Editor Bill Lavoy lending his guidance on the journey. We’ll be going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

It’s not easy to survive in The Long Dark, and TJ is not an experienced survivalist, but with some know-how from other games and Bill’s guidance, he just might live long enough to get a fire going and craft some basic gear.

Come watch as we go as far as we can with the game without dying, and perhaps try again if we fail! Be sure to read up on the latest changes to The Long Dark and what’s coming next with Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 as well.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola