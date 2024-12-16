New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Holiday Special: Clive Rosfield

Clive Rosfield has come from Final Fantasy 16 to Tekken 8 and we're going to see just how we plays on a special Tekken it to the Lab!
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s almost Shacknews’ holiday break, and we’re about to wrap up the year, but we’ve still got a few last lovely bits of content up our sleeve. After all, Final Fantasy 16 protagonist Clive just came to Tekken 8 and is playable as of today for Season Pass holders! With that in mind, we’re excited to dip our toes in and see what he can do amid Tekken 8’s roster. Join us as we try him out in a special Tekken it to the Lab right before the holiday break!

Tekken it to the Lab Holiday Special: Clive Rosfield

Join us on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we play Clive in Tekken 8 and see what he can do. You can also watch just below:

Clive Rosfield was announced for Tekken 8’s roster at The Game Awards 2024, and his release date was this week for Season Pass holders! In a few days, he’ll be available to anyone who picks up the character in the Season DLC Character Pass or by himself.

Tune in as we see what the combined power of the Phoenix and Ifrit can do when Clive wields them in Tekken 8! We’ll be going live shortly!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

