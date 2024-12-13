All new Arcanes and how to get them in Warframe: 1999 Arcanes are part of the more complex build crafting in Warframe, so you'll need these to explore how powerful you can truly be.

A new expansion to Warframe always means new Arcanes, giving us a new path to power and some interesting new build options. Warframe: 1999 is no different. It brings us eight new Arcanes for our Warframes, primary, secondary, and melee weapons.

All new Arcanes in Warframe: 1999



Source: Digital Extremes

You can find a full list of the new Arcanes below along with their effects at max rank:

Arcane Bellicose (Warframe) - Gain 6% Ability Strength for every 250 Max Health up to 72%.

Arcane Truculence (Warframe) - When gaining 3,000 or more Overguard threshold, release a 30m Radial Attack that applies max Viral Status stacks.

Arcane Impetus (Warframe) - Unique Status Effects from Abilities grant +6% Ability Strength and +3% Ability Efficiency for 20s.

Arcane Camisado (Warframe) - Attacks from summoned minions increase Ability Strength by 6% up to 60%. Summons gain 20% Movement Speed.

Arcane Crepuscular (Warframe) - While invisible, gain +30% Ability Strength and +3x Final Critical Multiplier.

Primary Crux - On Weak Point Hit: Gain +30% Status Chance and +6% Ammo Efficiency for 10s. Stacks up to 10x.

Secondary Enervate - On Hit: Increase Critical Chance by 10%. Resets after 6 Super Critical Hits.

Melee Doughty - Gain 1.0x Critical Multiplier for every 10% of Puncture Status chance on your Melee Weapon.

To get these new Arcanes, visit Eleanor Nightingale at the Hollvania Mall, and you will be able to buy them from her for Hex Standing. There are definitely some interesting options in there, especially as Arcane Bellicose will allow health tanks a way to ramp up their ability strength without needing to burn mod slots.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.