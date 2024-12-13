How to get Cyte-09 in Warframe For when you need to kill something really far away.

Cyte-09 is the latest addition to the Warframe lineup, arriving in the Warframe:1999 update. This long-range menace is the first to bring an exalted weapon in the form of a sniper rifle, making them a very interesting prospect for players who enjoy gun-focused gameplay.

How to get Cyte-09 in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

Cyte-09 can be earned by completing bounties in the Hollvania Central Mall. You will need to finish the 1999 expansion to get access to this, which will also reward you with his main blueprint. These bounties work similarly to bounties from other factions on Fortuna, the Plains of Eidolon, and the Cambion Drift. By completing these bounties, you will earn Standing for the Hex Syndicate that was introduced in the 1999 update and have a chance to earn the component blueprints as rewards.

Make sure you check the rewards that are available for each bounty at the Bounty Board in the garage in Hollvani Central Mall before you start to ensure you are chasing the right ones. You can also purchase the component blueprints from Amir using Standing once you have ranked up your Syndicate level enough if you aren't having any luck with the drops.

