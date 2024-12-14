Variety Hours @ Shacknews: Can I beat Yellow Loong in Black Myth: Wukong? He's beaten me across two streams now, but this time I'm dedicating our efforts to clearing him.

Whoa, what’s that, a new show title? That’s right, we’re coming at you live with Variety Hours @ Shacknews! This is our specialty show that is all about playing a variety of games at a variety of hours.

On this first episode of VHS, we’re starting with were we left off at the end of last week: we’re going to beat Yellow Loong. This boss has bested me at the end of two Black Myth: Wukong streams now, so we’re going to settle in and get it done. I’ve got a build I enjoy, I got close to beating him last week, so I’ve got a good feeling about today’s livestream. Come and join me as I try to take down this zippy bloke.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on December 14, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The last two streams saw us close out each one with a few attempts at Yellow Loong. Both times we walked away without victory. That changes today.

Yellow Loong seems to be a completely optional boss in Chapter 4. This is the last of the Loong bosses, which are a series of challenging foes that were only available after acquiring a certain scale back in Chapter 2. Our regular viewer, DeepPocketAces, has mentioned that this one drops a particularly great reward, so I’m excited to see what that is.

Be sure to stop by and say hello as I attempt this boss and then get on with (hopefully) finishing Chapter 4 and moving on to the next one.

Please enjoy the new branding of the show, as I bring you our first episode of Variety Hours @ Shacknews (or VHS for short). Now, let’s take down Yellow Loong.