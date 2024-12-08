Weekend Discussion - December 8, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A puzzle that took two years to construct?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is so good

Let's see what Dunkey has to say about it.

Surviving in prison

I'm really digging listening to this guy's experience in prison. A truly eye-opening perspective.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Halo 2 review in an Xbox magazine

The Dec. 2004 Official Xbox Magazine Review for Halo 2 was 9.7/10. Do you think it is still worthy of this score? pic.twitter.com/coMTk3pK8h — Halo Codex (@HaloCodex) December 2, 2024

I remember the good ol' days devouring any and all information about Halo 2 that was in print.

This poor penguin

I know that was the the most embarrassing moment his life 😭 pic.twitter.com/qrURcB3u3X — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) December 4, 2024

I've got to share this whenever I see it. Always makes me laugh.

Someone draw a picture of me

Gotta love Christmas decos

Be the knight

Gotta respect the Passenger Princess

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.