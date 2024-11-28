ShackStream: A bit of Black Myth: Wukong on Thanksgiving Happy Thanksgiving, America! Come and relax after your big meal with a bit of monkey business.

Happy Thanksgiving! What a wonderful opportunity to gather together with friends and family, share a meal together, and reflect on everything you’re thankful about. To give a little bit of background noise to your festivities, or perhaps to help you relax after a big meal, I’ll be streaming a bit of Black Myth: Wukong today.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 28, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Last week we got a bit lost in the caverns, so this week we’re going to try and get our bearings and take down some more bosses.

I’ve been thoroughly enjoying my time with Black Myth: Wukong, which should come as no surprise given my love of the Soulsborne games and even the revived God of War franchise. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see what happens when it comes to the awards season, with players and the industry recognizing video games. I think Wukong has managed to maintain a healthy position on my personal top 10.

Be sure to join me over on Twitch for today’s stream. If you want to be an absolute legend, you can always subscribe to the channel for free if you’ve got Amazon Prime linked to Twitch. See you all soon for some Black Myth: Wukong!