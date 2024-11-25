Rift of the NecroDancer takes the stage with February release date The follow-up to Crypt of the NecroDancer won't make the 2024 calendar, but fans won't have to wait too much longer to pick it up.

Developer Brace Yourself Games had hoped to have its long-awaited follow-up to Crypt of the NecroDancer ready for a 2024 release. Unfortunately, that doesn't look like it's going to happen. However, PC users won't have to wait too much longer for the upcoming Rift of the NecroDancer. The Brace Yourself Games team announced a February release date that's just around the corner.



Source: Klei

The following was posted to the Rift of the NecroDancer Steam page:

To hit a 2024 launch date, we would have needed to do some serious crunch to polish and bug-fix. Here at Brace Yourself Games, we're all about a sustainable groove, not the grind. We believe in making awesome games without sacrificing our team's well-being. We decided to avoid cutting certain features to hit a 2024 launch date and possibly being forced into releasing something half-baked. So, we're taking a deep breath, stepping back, and giving Rift of the NecroDancer just a LITTLE bit more time in the oven. One of the things we’re doing to give ourselves a little more time is decoupling Steam launch from additional platforms. This means that we’ll launch on Steam first, and follow on console at a later date.

To ease the pain of a release date delay, the Brace Yourself Games team revealed some of what it has in the works. Rift of the NecroDancer is expected to feature some tweaks based on feedback from the game's demo along with some additions like Impossible difficulty, Remix Mode, and new tools so that users can create maps for custom music uploads.

It's been a while since Rift of the NecroDancer was first unveiled. It was originally revealed all the way back in August 2022 alongside the Synchrony DLC for the original Crypt of the NecroDancer. The wait is almost over, as Rift of the NecroDancer will come to PC on Wednesday, February 5. The console versions will arrive later in the year.