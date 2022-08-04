Crypt of the NecroDancer gets new DLC, new standalone 'Rift of the NecroDancer' teased Not only can you look forward to new playable characters and mod support in the latest DLC, a brand new standalone game was also teased.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen any news regarding Crypt of the NecroDancer, but now not one but two major announcements have been made. Firstly, that Crypt of the NecroDancer is getting brand new DLC called Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony. The DLC is available as of right now and can be purchased for $6.29 (deal price, regular price $6.99) on platforms like Steam.

In the trailer outlining what fans can expect from the DLC, a surprise nugget of exciting information was bundled in at the end. Specifically, a new standalone rhythm title in the Crypt of the NecroDancer universe was announced called Rift of the NecroDancer.

As of right now, not much is known about Rift of the NecroDancer outside of how it’s related, but also separate, to the Crypt of the NecroDancer universe. As soon as more is known about the project, we’ll be sure to share that info with you.

For those curious about what exactly the new DLC has on offer, it includes three brand new characters (Chaunter, Suzu, Klarinetta), mod support, new weapons and items, and more. Below, you’ll find the bulleted list of items included in the Synchrony DLC for Crypt of the NecroDancer as found on the game’s Steam page.

Online multiplayer support for up to 8 players in co-op and vs modes!

New character: Chaunter -- Posesses enemies and fights using their powers!

New character: Suzu -- Speedy character with an invincible dash attack!

New character: Klarinetta -- Does battle with a huge two-handed sword!

Full mod support allowing most aspects of the game to be modded!

An integrated mod portal, and the ability to load multiple mods at once!

New weapons, spells, items, enemies, shrines, traps, and more!

Even more features to come during Early Access!

Overall, it’s extremely exciting to hear that we’re getting a brand new standalone game set in the Crypt of the NecroDancer universe, and that while we wait to hear more about that, also have some fresh DLC to dig into. We’re curious to hear your thoughts on both announcements as well. Are you planning to buy the new DLC for Crypt of the NecroDancer? Are you looking forward to learning more about Rift of the NecroDancer? Let us know in Chatty!