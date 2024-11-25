Pizza Tower dev teases gameplay from its next game Tour de Pizza showed off a brief look at prototype gameplay for its upcoming project, Woon, which looks to be a multiplayer beat-'em-up.

Indie developer Tour de Pizza floored the gaming community when it launched Pizza Tower in 2023 and the team very much deserves its laurels, but it’s already working on something new, as well. In fact, the group showed off a look at its next game, Woon, which has been described as a beat-‘em-up with multiplayer features.

Tour de Pizza showed off a very small look at Woon’s gameplay on the developer’s social media. Woon was actually first revealed earlier this year with a small animation that showed off four characters: Crazy Chicken, Mr. Smiles, Blimpi, and Clownputer. It also shows off a weird, joker-esque face. Meanwhile, the prototype gameplay teaser showed the Crazy Chicken character beating the bejeezus out of a collection of moon-shaped enemies. The game has been described by the developers as “beat-‘em-up with online multiplayer.”

We started working on a prototype for Woon a while ago. Idea is that its a beat em up with online multiplayer, theres not too much we can show right now but here's an idea of how it plays pic.twitter.com/xsX5HymHAS — Pizza Tower (@PizzaTowergame) November 25, 2024

It's exciting to see Tour de Pizza working on another game after the impeccable offering that was Pizza Tower. The game was much loved by the community for its slapstick art style and solid, speedy platforming. That earned it a lot of love, including a prominent place on our Shacknews Top 23 Indie Games of 2023. As if that wasn’t enough, the game also came to Nintendo Switch in 2023 and got a free update, making one of the bosses a playable character.

With Woon in the works, it will be exciting to see when Tour de Pizza is ready for a proper reveal. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates as they drop.