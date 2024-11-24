Weekend Discussion - November 24, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Fog sudoku is back on the menu.
Learning about scammers
It's so wild that there is such a big problem with scammers for tourists.
Decaf coffee?
I might be getting to an age where decaf in the evening might be a good idea.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Salad Fingers' sister
November 20, 2024
I don't hate this.
Top tier DDG strats
This is a fantastic duck duck goose strategy 😂 pic.twitter.com/xYYKGGwOiw— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) November 19, 2024
Take your game to the next level.
Biden and the Hendersons
(Through tears) go on. Get outta here ya stupid president. Can’t you see nobody wants you around here? https://t.co/nI9RMNSqln— matt (@mattybtweets69) November 18, 2024
Go back home!
Spin time!
the hand spin 😂 pic.twitter.com/9bdgLyLkoD— Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) November 18, 2024
This cat is loving the spinnies.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Lazy Generation - The F-Ups
- Independence Day - No Motiv
- Always You - Amber Pacific
- Over the Counterculture - The Ordinary Boys
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Avowed's dynamic combat system is at the heart of its magical world
- Homeworld 3's War Games DLCs add new strategies to the roguelike mode
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl review: I would walk 500 miles
- Lego Horizon Adventures review: It doesn't quite click
