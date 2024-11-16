ShackStream: Closing another chapter in Black Myth: Wukong Today we might actually see the end of Chapter 3, a section of the game that's about as long as the first two areas combined.

After a little bit of time off from streaming due to some sort of nasty cold, I’m back with a vengeance with some more Black Myth: Wukong. Who’d of thought that this game would take us so long to get through? It’s not exactly the most challenging, but it sure is packed full of bosses and secrets and things to do! Join me as we hopefully close out Chapter 3 and head into Chapter 4.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 16, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be streaming for two hours, which means you’ve got plenty of time to stop by, see where I’m up to, and hopefully, see me crush a few bosses.

Last weekend, we did a special Halo 2 20th anniversary livestream where I booted up Halo 2 on my original Xbox, played multiplayer using the Insignia Xbox Live service, and then played the Halo 2 E3 2003 demo. It was a great time, so make sure you check it out if you haven’t already. Unfortunately, the week before that I was sick, so it means I haven’t played Black Myth: Wukong in three weeks. Let’s see how far we can get within a 120 minutes.

Make sure you stop by the stream and say hello. While you’re there, remember you can subscribe for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to remember the control for Black Myth: Wukong.