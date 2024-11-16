New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Closing another chapter in Black Myth: Wukong

Today we might actually see the end of Chapter 3, a section of the game that's about as long as the first two areas combined.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
7

After a little bit of time off from streaming due to some sort of nasty cold, I’m back with a vengeance with some more Black Myth: Wukong. Who’d of thought that this game would take us so long to get through? It’s not exactly the most challenging, but it sure is packed full of bosses and secrets and things to do! Join me as we hopefully close out Chapter 3 and head into Chapter 4.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 16, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be streaming for two hours, which means you’ve got plenty of time to stop by, see where I’m up to, and hopefully, see me crush a few bosses.

Last weekend, we did a special Halo 2 20th anniversary livestream where I booted up Halo 2 on my original Xbox, played multiplayer using the Insignia Xbox Live service, and then played the Halo 2 E3 2003 demo. It was a great time, so make sure you check it out if you haven’t already. Unfortunately, the week before that I was sick, so it means I haven’t played Black Myth: Wukong in three weeks. Let’s see how far we can get within a 120 minutes.

Make sure you stop by the stream and say hello. While you’re there, remember you can subscribe for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to remember the control for Black Myth: Wukong.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola