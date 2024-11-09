ShackStream: Halo 2 20th anniversary celebration Twenty years ago, a little game called Halo 2 released. Today, we're celebrating it with some multiplayer action.

On November 9, 2004, Halo 2 hit the world and changed the landscape of online gaming forever. It’s hard to overstate how great of an impact the game had on the industry and what it means to so many people. To celebrate its release all those years ago, I’m going to dive into The Master Chief Collection (and maybe some OG Xbox) and play some Halo 2. Come and stop by the stream!

Today’s Halo 2 livestream is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on November 9, 2024. I’ll be streaming Halo 2 for about two hours over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, and though the intent will be to predominantly play multiplayer, I might dip into the campaign to see how it feels by today’s standards.

It goes without saying, Halo 2 means a whole lot to me, much like it does nearly every other gamer that was playing Xbox back in the early 2000s. I’d go so far as to say it’s my favorite game of all time, thanks in part to it first introducing me to the wide and wonderful online world via Xbox Live. The multiplayer was a staple in my life for years and years, even long after Halo 3 came out and people shifted to the Xbox 360.

So today, come and have a chat and reminisce about Halo 2. Did you go to the midnight launch? Were Halo 2 LAN parties something that happened in your friend circle too? While you’re there, make sure you follow so you never miss when we go live and even subscribe to avoid the ads. You can do that for free if you link Amazon Prime to Twitch.

Our Halo 2 livestream will start soon. Check your shields and let Cortana know if you need a weapon.