Weekend Discussion - November 17, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
We've got a movie-length puzzle here. Quite a tough one!
LegalEagle lays out a picture of the next four years
It's wild to see the people Trump is appointing.
Remember Destiny?
Such an incredible game. What made it so special was how unique it was and how mysterious it all was. We were all figuring it out as we went along.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
Cats love a good pet
it's the upside down air biscuits for me 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/81lOetunB0— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 12, 2024
Even in weird positions
I need it
Found an absolute gem on Facebook marketplace. pic.twitter.com/a4pq9OdX8O— OpTic Matty (@eMattCraig) November 9, 2024
This is the ideal LAN setup.
I need to see this film
Robert Eggers’ #Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy fuck. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors & a divine dark delight. Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok is pure sinister nightmare fuel. Lily Rose Depp & Nicholas Hoult’s best work to date. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uxbHTQN0nc— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 8, 2024
Big fan of the source material.
We're leaving immediately
POV: your introverted girlfriend shows you her phone at a party pic.twitter.com/ZllI5axpC7— slatt ✧` (@slqttyo) November 3, 2024
Mexican food and Netflix when we get home.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Custer - Slipknot
- Spectrum (Say My Name) - Florence + The Machine (Calvin Harris remix)
- Universal Limits - Small Town Titans
- RU486 - Stone Sour
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake review: Guess who's back, back again?
- Rise of the Golden Idol review: Marvelous mind games
- Luma Island review: Fortune and glory, kid, fortune and glory
- Petit Island review: A pawsitively fun adventure
Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was a little baby teenager. He loves playing in takeaway bags. What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
