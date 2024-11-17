Weekend Discussion - November 17, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

We've got a movie-length puzzle here. Quite a tough one!

LegalEagle lays out a picture of the next four years

It's wild to see the people Trump is appointing.

Remember Destiny?

Such an incredible game. What made it so special was how unique it was and how mysterious it all was. We were all figuring it out as we went along.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cats love a good pet

it's the upside down air biscuits for me 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/81lOetunB0 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) November 12, 2024

Even in weird positions

I need it

Found an absolute gem on Facebook marketplace. pic.twitter.com/a4pq9OdX8O — OpTic Matty (@eMattCraig) November 9, 2024

This is the ideal LAN setup.

I need to see this film

Robert Eggers’ #Nosferatu goes HARDER than any other horror film this year. Holy fuck. A gorgeous grotesquerie of dread-infused terrors & a divine dark delight. Bill Skarsgård’s Count Orlok is pure sinister nightmare fuel. Lily Rose Depp & Nicholas Hoult’s best work to date. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/uxbHTQN0nc — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 8, 2024

Big fan of the source material.

We're leaving immediately

POV: your introverted girlfriend shows you her phone at a party pic.twitter.com/ZllI5axpC7 — slatt ✧` (@slqttyo) November 3, 2024

Mexican food and Netflix when we get home.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here is one of my favorite photos of Rad when he was a little baby teenager. He loves playing in takeaway bags. What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.