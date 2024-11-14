This War of Mine gets Forget Celebrations DLC with proceeds going to charity 11 bit studios has pledged all proceeds will go to War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine Foundation, and Indie Games Poland.

This War of Mine has always offered a raw and compelling perspective on conflict, and now the team at 11 bit studios is ready to mark the game’s 10th anniversary. How it plans to do this is through a new DLC, Forget Celebrations, with proceeds going toward helping those affected by real conflicts.



Source: 11 bit studios

November 14, 2024, is This War of Mine’s 10th anniversary and to mark the occasion, 11 bit studios has announced a brand new DLC for its award-winning game. However, the studio acknowledges the hurt that is happening around the world right now, and as such, has titled the new DLC, Forget Celebrations.

In order to bring some help to those currently affected by war and suffering, 11 bit studios has pledged that all studio proceeds from the sale of the DLC will go directly toward its charity partners. This list includes War Child, Amnesty International, Liberty Ukraine Foundation, and Indie Games Poland.

In terms of the content in Forget Celebrations, the official press release offers the following insight into the grim realities displayed in the upcoming DLC:

In Forget Celebrations, players return to war-torn Pogoren to follow the story of Katia, a seasoned war correspondent. While struggling to write a book on the brutal realities of war, a missile attack devastates her home, forcing her into an even harsher fight for survival and the recovery of her gathered material.

Make sure you head over to the Steam page for This War of Mine and pick up Forget Celebrations to ensure your money goes toward helping the people. Stay tuned to our This War of Mine page for the latest on this critically acclaimed game.