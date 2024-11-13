New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warcraft Rumble announced for PC with December beta planned

Blizzard's mobile gaming hit is now coming to PC.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Blizzard Entertainment
1

Blizzard has been happy with its mobile title based on the Warcraft series. Warcraft Rumble has built up a steady player base on iOS and Android, but the publisher isn't looking to stop there. During Wednesday's Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, Blizzard announced that Warcraft Rumble will also be making its way to PC and a playable beta is just a few weeks away.

The Warcraft Rumble PC announcement comes roughly a year after the release of the original mobile title. There was no footage shown of the PC version in action, but judging by the goofy thumbnail that Blizzard posted, expect to see the mobile gaming interface adjusted for a larger screen.

As far as gameplay updates, Warcraft Rumble is set to receive its first split Leader. Sylvanas Windrunner will function as both Horde and Undead and bring along her Black Arrow and Haunt base abilities. Any Minis near Sylvanas will receive a speed boost as part of their Leader's passive Windrunner Warchief ability. Future split Leaders will include AnubArak, Malfurion, and Ogrim Doomhammer.

Split Leaders will allow players to gain Sigil progress for both associated families, while completing an Arclight Surge will split the Family Crests earned across a Leader's two families. Split Leaders will progress the same in PvP with the only difference being that Crests are split between both families. Look for split Leaders to show up on the G.R.I.D. anytime during either of their families' dungeon weeks.

Look for the Warcraft Rumble beta to kick off on PC on Tuesday, December 10. For more on Wednesday's reveal and how Sylvanas will function, head over to the Blizzard website.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

