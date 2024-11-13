Evening Reading - November 13, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy 12th anniversary to Black Ops 2

On this day 12 years ago, Adrenaline became an anthem for the ages.



Months later we introduced the first post-launch weapon in Call of Duty history, visited Alcatraz Island in Zombies, and watched players compete for the title of World Champions.



Happy birthday, #BlackOps2. pic.twitter.com/OlHbaAGLLn — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 12, 2024

Probably still the best Call of Duty.

Wemby gives a kid his jersey

This young fan wanted Wemby to sign his jersey but Wemby had something better in mind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z77aA0BBCN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2024

That kid will tell that story for the rest of his life.

Amazon is shutting down Freevee

Amazon Freevee will be shut down.



All content will remain on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/iNXqspZWrQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2024

We hardly knew yee.

Steph vs Klay

This still feels like an alternate timeline.

Wicked actors learn their interviewer was a broadway actress

i’m CRYIIFJJS ariana and cynthia fangirling after they found out who this interviewer is 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DGqufpJ36x — cameron (@cambeserious) November 11, 2024

I love how fast the dynamic switches here.

Did this monkey just whip and nae nae?

I need Everyone to watch this video NOW pic.twitter.com/BzoKbJaJDr — moose (@repenetrator) November 11, 2024

I would have done it with him.

Overwatch 1 Mei

My beloved Mei Freeze returns tomorrow 😈 pic.twitter.com/9Q4kreNxCM — BRO YOU WACK (@BroYouWack) November 11, 2024

One of my original mains. I miss this attack combo.

Source: A24

