Evening Reading - November 13, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Rise of the Golden Idol review: Marvelous mind games
- Xbox lead claims it's not ruling out any first party games coming to Switch or PS5
- Luma Island review: Fortune and glory, kid, fortune and glory
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy 12th anniversary to Black Ops 2
On this day 12 years ago, Adrenaline became an anthem for the ages.— Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 12, 2024
Months later we introduced the first post-launch weapon in Call of Duty history, visited Alcatraz Island in Zombies, and watched players compete for the title of World Champions.
Happy birthday, #BlackOps2. pic.twitter.com/OlHbaAGLLn
Probably still the best Call of Duty.
Wemby gives a kid his jersey
This young fan wanted Wemby to sign his jersey but Wemby had something better in mind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z77aA0BBCN— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2024
That kid will tell that story for the rest of his life.
Amazon is shutting down Freevee
Amazon Freevee will be shut down.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2024
All content will remain on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/iNXqspZWrQ
We hardly knew yee.
Steph vs Klay
November 13, 2024
This still feels like an alternate timeline.
Wicked actors learn their interviewer was a broadway actress
i’m CRYIIFJJS ariana and cynthia fangirling after they found out who this interviewer is 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DGqufpJ36x— cameron (@cambeserious) November 11, 2024
I love how fast the dynamic switches here.
Did this monkey just whip and nae nae?
I need Everyone to watch this video NOW pic.twitter.com/BzoKbJaJDr— moose (@repenetrator) November 11, 2024
I would have done it with him.
Overwatch 1 Mei
My beloved Mei Freeze returns tomorrow 😈 pic.twitter.com/9Q4kreNxCM— BRO YOU WACK (@BroYouWack) November 11, 2024
One of my original mains. I miss this attack combo.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 13, 2024