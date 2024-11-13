New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 13, 2024

It's nighttime in America and that means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 12th anniversary to Black Ops 2

Probably still the best Call of Duty.

Wemby gives a kid his jersey

That kid will tell that story for the rest of his life.

Amazon is shutting down Freevee

We hardly knew yee.

Steph vs Klay

This still feels like an alternate timeline.

Wicked actors learn their interviewer was a broadway actress

I love how fast the dynamic switches here.

Did this monkey just whip and nae nae?

I would have done it with him.

Overwatch 1 Mei

One of my original mains. I miss this attack combo.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Hugh Grant in Heretic
Be sure to do your daily Bubbletron! Oh, and go see Heretic if you want to watch an excellent Hugh Grant performance.
Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola