New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 2 developer livestream here

Catch the latest Bungie livestream to see what's coming to Destiny 2 in Revenant: Act 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Destiny 2: Revenant has almost completed its first Act, which means Act 2 is just around the corner. Ahead of its release, Bungie has organized a special developer livestream to give players some insight into what’s coming over the next content drop. Tune in today as we head to Twitch to react to the dev stream.

Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 2 developer livestream

The Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 2 developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2024. We’ll be streaming the presentation over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so join us as we react to the news of what’s coming over the next few weeks.

There will also be a Twitch drop available for viewers who watch at least 15 minutes of the livestream. You can earn the We Begin in the Stars emblem, which features the Traveler, before being sliced and diced, floating over what appears to be Earth or an Earth-like planet. Ensure your Twitch and Bungie accounts are linked together.

While we don’t know exactly what’s going to be revealed, Bungie gave a small indication in the recent TWID. Players can expect a detailed look at the new activity, rewards, and “more.” It’s not clear what this “more” is, maybe an Exotic mission, new Tonics, or something else entirely. Remember to keep an eye trained on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest seasons, episodes, and expansions.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola