Watch the Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 2 developer livestream here Catch the latest Bungie livestream to see what's coming to Destiny 2 in Revenant: Act 2.

Destiny 2: Revenant has almost completed its first Act, which means Act 2 is just around the corner. Ahead of its release, Bungie has organized a special developer livestream to give players some insight into what’s coming over the next content drop. Tune in today as we head to Twitch to react to the dev stream.

Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 2 developer livestream

The Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 2 developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2024. We’ll be streaming the presentation over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so join us as we react to the news of what’s coming over the next few weeks.

There will also be a Twitch drop available for viewers who watch at least 15 minutes of the livestream. You can earn the We Begin in the Stars emblem, which features the Traveler, before being sliced and diced, floating over what appears to be Earth or an Earth-like planet. Ensure your Twitch and Bungie accounts are linked together.

While we don’t know exactly what’s going to be revealed, Bungie gave a small indication in the recent TWID. Players can expect a detailed look at the new activity, rewards, and “more.” It’s not clear what this “more” is, maybe an Exotic mission, new Tonics, or something else entirely. Remember to keep an eye trained on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with the latest seasons, episodes, and expansions.