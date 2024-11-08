Sony Game & Network Services were up 12% in Q2 2024 Black Myth: Wukong and EA Sports FC 25 drove a year-over-year increase in game sales on PlayStation.

Sony has reported its earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024. This report included new data for PlayStation, which saw an increase in its Game & Network Services division thanks to major launches like Black Myth: Wukong and EA Sports FC 25.

Sony’s Q2 2024 earnings report was published this morning. The company’s Game & Network Services division made 1,071.5 billion yen ($7.01 billion USD). This represents a 12 percent increase over last year. During the subsequent earnings call, Sony called out Black Myth: Wukong and EA Sports FC 25 as high-performing titles that drove sales during the quarter.



The performance of these games was enough to make up for the poor performance of Concord, which led to the closure of developer Firewalk Studios.

