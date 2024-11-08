New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony Game & Network Services were up 12% in Q2 2024

Black Myth: Wukong and EA Sports FC 25 drove a year-over-year increase in game sales on PlayStation.
Donovan Erskine
Game Science
Sony has reported its earnings for the second quarter of its fiscal year 2024. This report included new data for PlayStation, which saw an increase in its Game & Network Services division thanks to major launches like Black Myth: Wukong and EA Sports FC 25.

Sony’s Q2 2024 earnings report was published this morning. The company’s Game & Network Services division made 1,071.5 billion yen ($7.01 billion USD). This represents a 12 percent increase over last year. During the subsequent earnings call, Sony called out Black Myth: Wukong and EA Sports FC 25 as high-performing titles that drove sales during the quarter.

A gameplay screenshot of players on the pitch in EA Sports FC 25.

Source: EA Sports

The performance of these games was enough to make up for the poor performance of Concord, which led to the closure of developer Firewalk Studios.

Stick with Shacknews for more stories at the intersection of finance and video games.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

