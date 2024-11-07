New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get the Facet of Defiance - Destiny 2

Where to find the Facet of Defiance Fragment for the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Facet of Defiance is one of the many Prismatic Fragments players can unlock in Destiny 2. Like the others, this one is acquired by completing a sort of puzzle, which is basically just killing a bunch of enemies until a Tormentor spawns.

How to get Facet of Defiance

Facet of Defiance is found in the Transgression area of The Pale Heart. As you enter the area, follow the left-hand wall until you locate a cave with a seed. This seed gives you the buff, Shielded from Darkness, which lets you survive inside the cave.

The player jumps toward the cave in Transgression
As you enter Transgression, stick to the left-hand side to find the cave.
Source: Shacknews

Inside the cave is a simple puzzle that has to destroying Acolyte Eyes. Every few eyes you destroy will spawn enemies, which you must defeat to spawn more eyes. The Acolyte Eyes will spawn all throughout the tunnels, so run around until you find them all (remember to fresh your buff).

Acolyte Eyes spawning in a cave
There will be Acolyte Eyes in the cave you need to destroy. Keep the Shielded from Darkness buff up as well!
Source: Shacknews

Eventually, a Heart of Malice Tormentor will appear. This boss drops a Prismatic Key, which you can use to open the chest and collect the Facet of Defiance. This Fragment grants the following effect: Finishers create a detonation that either Jolts, Scorches, Slows, Severs, or makes targets Volatile, based on the damage type of your equipped super.

With Facet of Defiance unlocked, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help uncovering all the remaining secrets in The Pale Heart.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

