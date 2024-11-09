New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - November 9, 2024 (Halo 2 Edition)

As Saturday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two decades of Halo 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. It's a special weekend too, as today marks the 20-year anniversary of Halo 2's release. Let's dive into some memberberry pie and look at a whole lot of Halo 2 goodness. Let's go!

Halo 2 on Xbox Live

I had to whip out my old Xbox, install some software using an old USB, and jump into Halo 2 once this went online. I miss the crackle of the old VoIP comms.

Halo 2 Behind the Scenes

Back when game developer behind the scenes didn't reek of corporatations and appear over produced.

Hear the Halo 2 devs commentary on the game

A few nuggets of insight here.

RIP Halo 2 servers

Imagine being some of the old guard holding the line. Brings a tear to my eye.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Halo 2 on magazine covers

Truly the golden age of online gaming and print media.

Look at these awesome covers.

It was everywhere. The game talked about around the world.

Max has a great thread about matchmaking in Halo 2

Matchmaking instead of servers was a massive gamble that paid off big time

Some more goodness from Max

His account is a treasure trove of information

Halo soundtracks on vinyl

These looks so good

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

Halo 2 LASO Achievement

Here's an image of my Achievement for completing Halo 2 LASO. I think this was one of the hardest ones to get in the Master Chief Collection, second only to Halo: Combat Evolved's one. What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola