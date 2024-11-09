Weekend Discussion - November 9, 2024 (Halo 2 Edition)

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. It's a special weekend too, as today marks the 20-year anniversary of Halo 2's release. Let's dive into some memberberry pie and look at a whole lot of Halo 2 goodness. Let's go!

Halo 2 on Xbox Live

I had to whip out my old Xbox, install some software using an old USB, and jump into Halo 2 once this went online. I miss the crackle of the old VoIP comms.

Halo 2 Behind the Scenes

Back when game developer behind the scenes didn't reek of corporatations and appear over produced.

Hear the Halo 2 devs commentary on the game

A few nuggets of insight here.

RIP Halo 2 servers

Imagine being some of the old guard holding the line. Brings a tear to my eye.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Halo 2 on magazine covers

Truly the golden age of online gaming and print media.

Look at these awesome covers.

It was everywhere. The game talked about around the world.

Max has a great thread about matchmaking in Halo 2

Ah, Halo 2. The fear at Bungie and within MS at large when I decided to ditch the game browser and only support matchmaking was palpable. I knew that if I didn't, our matchmaking was doomed to fail though. This was a huge risk, yet I'm not a risk taker. 1/5 https://t.co/UXwBrmd9yK — Max Hoberman (@MaxHoberman) November 10, 2023

Matchmaking instead of servers was a massive gamble that paid off big time

Some more goodness from Max

I shared my old Halo 2 UX flow design doc with my team, went in to verify that the small text was legible, and stumbled on this surprise from 2003! I don't think that was final text... pic.twitter.com/uCenD9wGww — Max Hoberman (@MaxHoberman) December 20, 2023

His account is a treasure trove of information

Halo soundtracks on vinyl

Vinyl fans, this is for you!



The legendary Halo trilogy soundtrack hits vinyl for the first time. @Laced_audio’s Limited-Edition box set includes:



✨ 8 galaxy-effect LPs

✨ New artwork

✨ Sets for Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, & Halo 3



Pre-order now:

🎼 https://t.co/qMsKD7zS2Z pic.twitter.com/uww1PXKmhX — Halo (@Halo) November 7, 2024

These looks so good

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

Here's an image of my Achievement for completing Halo 2 LASO. I think this was one of the hardest ones to get in the Master Chief Collection, second only to Halo: Combat Evolved's one. What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.