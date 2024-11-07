GoPro (GPRO) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations The GoPro company is continuing to maintain a presence in the current tech landscape.

The GoPro company continues to be one of the few specifically outdoor sport camera brands still kicking about these days and it just posted its newest earnings results for the latest fiscal quarter. GoPro is far from its glory days in popularity, but it does continue to keep afloat despite that, putting up a Q3 2024 that outperformed expectations on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) against analyst estimates.

GoPro put up its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. For revenue, GoPro posted an actual revenue of $259 million for the quarter. That was enough to overcome the $255 million expected by Wall Street expectations. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts expected GoPro EPS for Q3 to come out to a $0.04 per share in losses. Instead, the actual EPS for GoPro came out to a flat $0.00 per share.

GoPro (GPRO) stock bounced around in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

The GoPro company has worked to stay running well beyond the times where it was an explosively popular company. Its rugged line of outdoor sport cameras and on-the-go video products are still some of the only products that fill its niche so thoroughly. Even so, rugged on-the-go video has taken a backseat in recent years, especially in times where outdoor activity isn’t as popular as it used to be, so it’s not out of the ordinary to see a miss on expectations in the company’s earnings results.

Nonetheless, it looks like Q3 2024 was reasonably good news for GoPro. As we continue to cover the cover the company, be sure to follow the GoPro topic for further updates and news.