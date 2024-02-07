GoPro (GPRO) Q4 2023 earnings results miss revenue expectations on in-line EPS GoPro (GPRO) has reported its Q4 2023 earnings results, delivering disappointing results.

GoPro reported an EPS of $0.02 per share which was in-line with Wall Street expectations. This falls below the whisper number of $0.03 per share. In terms of revenue, GoPro reported $295 million during the quarter, well short of the $326 million predicted by Wall Street analysts. You can read the full earnings report on GoPro’s investor relations website.

In terms of what to expect during 2024, GoPro’s Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Nicholas Woodman had this to say:

As we begin 2024 and look to the greater long-term opportunity for GoPro, we believe it’s essential that we significantly scale the number of products we sell to serve more consumers in more categories and markets. Our research identifies several growth opportunities where GoPro can extend our market leadership.

