GoPro (GPRO) Q4 2023 earnings results miss revenue expectations on in-line EPS

GoPro (GPRO) has reported its Q4 2023 earnings results, delivering disappointing results.
Bill Lavoy
1

GoPro (GPRO) has reported its Q4 2023 earnings results, and the company reported a miss in revenue expectations and in-line earnings per share (EPS) results. These results are disappointing, especially given that the holiday quarter tends to be stronger for GoPro.

An after hours stock chart for GoPro (GPRO) after its Q4 2023 earnings report

GoPro reported an EPS of $0.02 per share which was in-line with Wall Street expectations. This falls below the whisper number of $0.03 per share. In terms of revenue, GoPro reported $295 million during the quarter, well short of the $326 million predicted by Wall Street analysts. You can read the full earnings report on GoPro’s investor relations website.

In terms of what to expect during 2024, GoPro’s Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Nicholas Woodman had this to say:

For more on GoPro and other tech companies reporting their earnings, stick right here with Shacknews.

Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

