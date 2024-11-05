ShackStream: Deadlock Ranked queues for your Election Day blues Deadlock officially assigned ranks to players today, so we're going to see were we stand and try to climb the ladders!

This evening, much of the United States will have their eyes locked on the election as our nation’s future is decided, but if you’re like me and don’t feel like being stressed out on politics for the rest of the evening, I invite you to lock your eyes on Deadlock Ranked queues instead. Deadlock has awarded ranks to players who participated in recent matches. With it, we can finally move up and down the leaderboard playing against players similar skill.

With that in mind, we thought you might want a break from politics, and you can get away with us to enjoy some fine streaming as we go live with Deadlock on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below:

We’ll be warming up with some normal matches until Deadlock Ranked Queues open at 7 p.m. ET, then we’ll see if we can climb. Stick around afterwards as we slip right into Stevetendo at the end of the hour.

Can we get a good spot on the Deadlock Ranked tiers? Will we be able to climb? Find out as we go live with the game on this special Election Day ShackStream!