IfSunSets devs on creating a tropical survival game & Early Access As IfSunSets enters early access, we spoke with Director Munseok Chae about how this cursed pirate-themed survival sandbox has come together.

At Tokyo Game Show 2024, we had the pleasure of trying IfSunSets and speaking with its developers. It’s a survival game with a few unique twists to it. For one, it’s set in the Caribbean on a tropical island full of lush life, vibrance, and secrets. It’s also got a very stark day/night cycle where you’ll be building up your life and defenses on the island during the light hours, and then girding yourself for desperate survival against waves of ravenous foes during the night. We caught up to IfSunSets Director Munseok Chae of Polymorph to talk more about the game, how it came together, and where it’s headed.

IfSunSets has gone into early access on Steam. The purpose of this is that as Polymorph continues to work on new content and balance the game, it wants to work closely with the community and make sure it gets the fine points right. IfSunSets can be quite hard, but it’s also got a lot going on to help players turn the tide in their favor. You can craft your home into a fortress, specialize in a variety of weapons with different skills and abilities, and even use magical power to strengthen yourself in the heat of combat.

One of the most fun parts for the team has been stretching its legs with the unique environment and aesthetic of IfSunSets. Few survival games have done a tropical or pirate-themed foray into the genre. The director shared how it came out of a desire to create a game where you needed to forage by day and then fight by night, bringing the cursed elements of foes together. Director Munseok also teased that shipbuilding mechanics are going to be implemented and improved during early access and we even saw boss battles during our short time with the game.

Players can learn more about IfSunSets on its official website and check it out on early access now. Want more videos like this? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews, Shacknews Interviews, and Shacknews VODs for the latest unboxings, reviews, gameplay, interviews, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.