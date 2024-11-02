Where to find all of Hope's Audio Logs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Hope is leaving some heartfelt messages for her sister in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, but they might be falling on deaf ears.

Hope has been leaving some messages for her sister in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. It seems like the power struggle between the two is ongoing, although Hope seems to think they can remain somewhat friendly despite being enemies. There are some audio logs hidden around the island for you to find, and all the locations can be found here.

Where to find all of Hope's Audio Logs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Source: Shacknews

Much like the hidden Gnomes, these are marked by small exclamation point icons when you get close. Most of these are found near some outposts, but have no fear; there are not many NPCs around to bother you. Just be cautious of other players, and you should be fine.

Audio Log #1

Source: Shacknews

It can be found in the outpost just to the north of Lazy Lake. There are three tents here and it should be in the one on the right side of the base. Just break down the wall to get it easily. It can be found beside a fold-out bed.

Audio Log #2

Source: Shacknews

This one is located at a base to the west of Misy Meadows, slightly up one of the hills. There are no enemies here, so you have little to worry about. It is located between a desk and a water cooler.

Audio Log #3

Source: Shacknews

The third audio log can be found at the output to the northwest of Dirty Docks. There is one guard here, so be careful not to alert him. It is lying on the floor near some heavy duty cases.

Audio Log #4



Source: Shacknews

The last log can be found on the ground floor of the Lighthouse on the north coast of the island. Just walk in the door, and it will be waiting for you on the floor.

And there you go, all four of the messages. Hope does mention a fifth message, but it seems that may not appear until further into the Remix if it even does exist. Until then, be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.