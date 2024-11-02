Where to find the hidden Gnomes - Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Those pesky Gnomes are back! Ten Gnomes are hidden all over the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, but are they still at war with the bears?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has arrived, bringing with it a lot of challenges to complete. One of the best parts of the original Chapter 2 was the war that played out between the Gnomes and the bears, and the Gnomes are back. Ten of these little guys are hidden around the map, and this is where to find them.

Where to find all ten hidden Gnomes - Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix



Source: Shacknews

You can find the locations of all the Gnomes marked on the map above. A small exclamation point icon will appear on them when you are close. You can also find their location in the game in the screenshots below. It should be noted that while our friend is back at the very top of FN Radio, he does not count as one of these Gnomes.

Gnome #1

Source: Shacknews

Pond Gnome can be found at the Weeping Woods, on the small wooden platform that runs over the small pond in the playground at the center of the hotel.

Gnome #2

Source: Shacknews

It can be found under the first blue pylon to the south of Steamy Stacks.

Gnome #3

Source: Shacknews

It can be found in a house overlooking Misty Meadows, just the southwest of the town.

Gnome #4

Source: Shacknews

Can be found on the beach on the north side of the map, to the northwest of Steam Stacks

Gnome #5

Source: Shacknews

It can be found in the small group of trees directly east of Holly Hedges. The Gnome is tucked in behind a large tree.

Gnome #6

Source: Shacknews

You can find this chap buried upside down beside solar panels at the weather station to the east of Misty Meadows.

Gnome #7

Source: Shacknews

Is watching TV in the grey brick house in Holly Hedges. Just go in the front door and then take a right and you will see him almost directly in front of the screen.

Gnome #8

Source: Shacknews

Can be found on the small ledge beside the waterfall along the river that runs between between The Doggpound and Lazy Lake.

Gnome #9

Source: Shacknews

It can be found in the shop beside the butcher on the west side of Craggy Cliffs. Go past the little pig sign an up the stairs into the white building.

Gnome #10

Source: Shacknews

It can be found between Frenzy Farm and Drity Docks at the bend in the river near the Green Steel Bridge.

And there you go, all the hidden Gnomes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix and where to find them. One thing that is very interesting about the Remix is that every Gnome has a bear near it. Are they friends now? Is the war a thing of the past? What does this mean for the island?