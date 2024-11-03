Weekend Discussion - November 3, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
I know Halloween is technically over, but it's the Halloween weekend! So let's look at a spooky puzzle.
Is Super Mario 64 the ultimate speedrun game?
I love how many different categories there are.
Making a Genius
I love these sorts of docos. More!
I do not approve a digital-only future
Give me physical media, or give me death*!
*not really death, please.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
The cutest elephant
Baby elephant tries to sleep with its caregiver. 💕😂 pic.twitter.com/IPbyj3PDKZ— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 30, 2024
Baby elephants are so goofy.
Spooky season continues, damn it!
October 29, 2024
Choose your loo!
More creepy crawlies
it's alive, alive! pic.twitter.com/f8q6u5k8aq— franck besançon (@f_intothevoid) October 29, 2024
I love it
Something to soothe your soul
October 29, 2024
Kitten + Butterfly = Peace
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- S(ko)oma - Red Soda
- Roller Coaster - Marvel83'
- Everywhere You Go - Scandroid
- The Calm Before The Storm - NINA
-
