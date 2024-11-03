Weekend Discussion - November 3, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I know Halloween is technically over, but it's the Halloween weekend! So let's look at a spooky puzzle.

Is Super Mario 64 the ultimate speedrun game?

I love how many different categories there are.

Making a Genius

I love these sorts of docos. More!

I do not approve a digital-only future

Give me physical media, or give me death*!

*not really death, please.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The cutest elephant

Baby elephant tries to sleep with its caregiver. 💕😂 pic.twitter.com/IPbyj3PDKZ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 30, 2024

Baby elephants are so goofy.

Spooky season continues, damn it!

Choose your loo!

More creepy crawlies

I love it

Something to soothe your soul

pic.twitter.com/QsHCGJQTfT — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 29, 2024

Kitten + Butterfly = Peace

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.