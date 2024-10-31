How to get Pack Hourglasses - Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Collect more Pack Hourglasses so you can reduce the time between opening packs!

Opening packs of Pokemon cards is always a good time. In Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, players can open two packs a day, or unlock more by using Pack Hourglasses. If you want to keep opening up packs all day long, you’re going to need to start earning more Pack Hourglasses.

How to get Pack Hourglasses

Pack Hourglasses are often rewarded for completing a certain number of Daily Missions, as well as other missions and guides (like the Battle guide).

Pack Hourglasses are rewarded for completing missions in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. You can earn more by finishing the new player guide for Battles, which is unlocked by leveling up to Level 3. This is essentially a series of mini quests that teach you how to play Battles.

At the start of the game, you’ll easily be able to earn over a hundred Pack Hourglasses. Each one will reduce the pack stamina time by one hour. Typically, you can only open one pack every 12 hours. Players that purchase the Premium Pass can open one additional pack per day.

How to use Pack Hourglasses

A Pack Hourglass will reduce the wait time by one whole hour.

Pack Hourglasses can only be used when you are out of your free daily pack openings and are waiting for the stamina bar to recharge. At this point, trying to open a pack will prompt you to use Pack Hourglasses. Tap the pack you want to open, select Open a Pack, and then confirm that you want to use Pack Hourglasses to reduce the wait time.

Pack Hourglasses round up to the nearest fullest hour – they do not round down. For this reason, you should try to only use these when there is almost a full hour’s worth of minutes. For example, 9 hours and 2 minutes will required 10 Pack Hourglasses even though it’s so close to 9 hours! In this situation, it’s best to wait those two minutes so you don’t waste 58 minutes’ worth of a Pack Hourglass. Wait two minutes and you’ll only need nine!

Pack Hourglasses are a useful way to speed up the wait between opening packs. Try to get as many as you can early on, and considering saving a few dozen so you can open new Pokemon packs when you’re stuck waiting. Take a look at our Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket page for more help, including a look at the drop rate math.