Facebook (META) reports $4.4 billion loss at Reality Labs in Q3 2024 The Meta company's losses on Reality Labs were just about the same between Q2 and Q3 2024.

The Meta company is one of the latest tech companies to report this week, and with it comes the latest numbers on losses from Reality Labs. For quite a while now, Facebook and Meta Reality Labs have continued to lose significant money on the bottom end of Meta’s overall expenses and revenues. This time around, Reality Labs reported a $4.4 billion loss for Q3 2024.

Meta announced the details of Reality Labs’ losses in its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website. According to the details, Meta Reality Labs was responsible for $4.428 billion in losses. That was almost exactly in line with the losses that came from Reality Labs for Q2 2024. It was, however, greater losses from Q3 2023, which came out to $3.742 billion.

Facebook (META) stock dipped and then recovered on its Q3 2024 earnings results.

It looks as though Meta is expecting the Reality Labs segment to continue to post losses due to continued investment in and costs from the section:

For Reality Labs, we continue to expect 2024 operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts and investments to further scale our ecosystem.

The $4.4 billion once again does little to dent the $40.69 billion the company put up for revenue in Q3 2024. The group also claimed to have 3.29 billion Daily Active People on its family of apps for the quarter.

Meta Reality Labs was responsible for $16.12 billion in losses through the company’s FY 2023. It would appear that the segment is on track for similar results in 2024. As we watch for further Meta updates, stay tuned to the topic here at Shacknews.