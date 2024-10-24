Reckless Oracle god roll - Destiny 2 Reckless Oracle has been refreshed with new perks making this god roll a must-have for Void builds.

Reckless Oracle is creeping back into the meta thanks to its refreshed perk selection. Players that can fight through Garden of Salvation and get a Reckless Oracle god roll will enjoy something that annihilates waves of AI combatants or beams down your foes in Crucible.

How to get Reckless Oracle

Reckless Oracle is a random drop from the second encounter in the Garden of Salvation raid. Take a look at our Garden of Salvation loot table for more information. Once you unlock five of these with a weapon pattern, you’ll be able to craft your own god roll at the Enclave.

Reckless Oracle god roll – PvE

As a Rapid-Fire Frame Auto Rifle, Reckless Oracle can kick like a mule, which is why this god roll focuses heavily on stability. The good news is that it’s Void, which means it features the two iconic perks that work together so well – but we’re not going for those!

Reckless Oracle god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6) OR Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

Arrowhead Brake, Ricochet Rounds, a stability Masterwork, and Ballistics mod all work together to target the handling, stability, and range of the weapon. It will also tighten the recoil direction, which is pretty horrible.

There are so many great perks here that you could go for anything and find a roll you like. For this one, Subsistence and One For All work together to make this Auto Rifle become almost a Machine Gun. You’ll be dealing a lot of damage and rarely reloading. Alternatively, go for the iconic Destabilizing Rounds and Repulsor Brace combo!

Reckless Oracle god roll – PvP

When it comes to a PvP god roll, this Reckless Oracle option is all about making it laser-focused. To do that, you’re going to want to lean into a couple of key perks.

Reckless Oracle god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back further. Range +5) Perk 1 Keep Away (Increases reload, range, and accuracy when no targets are in close proximity) Perk 2 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger) Origin Trait Photoinhibition (This weapon deals bonus damage to combatant shields and targets with overshields. Breaking a combatant’s shield disorients them; breaking an energy-matched shield also disorients nearby combatants) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

As with the PvE roll, Arrowhead Brake is a must. Without this barrel, the thing pulls wildly to the right. Follow this up with High-Caliber Rounds for the added range and the chance to flinch foes. Alternatively, you can focus on a stat you feel needs more attention. If you prefer to boost the handling, go that route, the same applies if you want more stability.

For the main perks, Keep Away and Dynamic Sway Reduction make this thing fire like a laser. Provided no enemies are near, you’ll enjoy increased range and accuracy, which gets boosted further as you hold the trigger. You might also enjoy Killing Wind for the clear benefits it provides and Paracausal Affinity, as it gives you an immediate 20 percent damage boost after getting an alignment-matched kill.

It’s always a good day when Bungie revitalizes old raid weapons, and Garden of Salvation always had some interesting gear. Reckless Oracle might not have been the most popular Auto Rifle back in 2019, but with the right god roll, you’ll have a blast rolling through PvE content and even competing in the Crucible. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a wealth of other god roll recommendations.