ShackStream: Expanding the village in Black Myth: Wukong Last week we discovered a hidden village, this week we're going to send more of our mates there.

It’s Friday evening which means it’s time for your weekly dose of Sam Chandler streams. That’s right, I’m back again with another Black Myth: Wukong stream where we’re going to see about saving more of our deity friends. Join me as we continue deeper into the somehow inexplicably large Chapter 3.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 25, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream is scheduled to go for a couple of hours, which means you can tune in, tune out, and otherwise stop by at any time to say hello!

Last week, I managed to clear a few bosses and unlock some sort of hidden grotto in a painting. It had a Painted World of Ariandel vibe to it – you know when Gael makes you touch a scrap of the painting? Yeah, a water dragon made me touch a scroll. Turns out it’s not a horrific painting like Dark Souls’ painted worlds, it’s a lovely retreat for the deity friends. So we’re going to send more of ‘em there (and eventually best the blacksmith in combat).

