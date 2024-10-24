Yesterday's Question god roll - Destiny 2 The answer to your Hand Cannon problems is Yesterday's Question, a powerful new Trials of Osiris weapon.

Yesterday’s Questions is an exciting new Heavy Burst Hand Cannon from Trials of Osiris. This thing fires a two-round burst, making it an option that can punch through your PvP foes. For the Arc players out there, it features a couple of great perks that make clearing PvE waves super easy.

Yesterday’s Question god roll – PvP

Yesterday’s Question has a lot of excellent perks that are ideal for the PvP sickos among us. A lot of these boost its effectiveness as you run out of bullets, take damage, or even miss critical hits. You can certainly find a god roll that synergizes with your unique playstyle.

Yesterday's Question god roll - PvP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back further. Range +5) Perk 1 To The Pain (While this weapon is equipped, taking damage increases handling and aim assist until the weapon is stowed. Taking more damage increases the effect) Perk 2 Eye of the Storm (This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower) Origin Trait Alacrity (Gain increased reload, stability, aim assist, and range when you are the last living member of your fireteam or running solo) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

This god roll focuses entirely on making you more lethal whenever you take damage. The idea is that you’re already going to be quite lethal and this should give you an edge to leave combat alive, even if you’re caught off-guard or your opponent has some slick moves.

Utilize Fluted Barrel for its added handling stats, as Yesterday’s Question has a tight and vertical recoil pattern. High-Caliber Rounds then adds some nice range (as does a range Masterwork) along with some flinch.

The main perks can be To The Pain and Eye of the Storm, both of which activate as you take damage. You will enjoy more far more handling, aim assist, and accuracy – all of which will help you duel your way out of a sticky situation.

Alternatively, this Hand Cannon can roll with Lone Wolf for those solo operatives out there, Moving Target if you need some assistance, and even Headseeker to ensure your critical hits deal more damage.

Yesterday’s Question god roll – PvE

There are a lot of great Hand Cannons to use in PvE, but other than Posterity, there isn’t a great deal of Arc options. This is especially true in the Heavy Burst archetype. As such, this PvE god roll Yesterday’s Question looks to lean hard into the Arc attributes.

Yesterday's Question god roll - PvE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back further. Range +5) Perk 1 Dragonfly (Precision kills create an elemental damage explosion) Perk 2 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Origin Trait One Quiet Moment (Grants increased reload speed and handling when out of combat. Swords gain faster movement speed) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement (Grants increased Heavy Ammo Finder progress with this weapon’s final blows)

Given the size of the battlefields in PvE content, range is going to be a top priority for this god roll. Start with Hammer-Forged Rifling for a clean 10-point bump and High-Caliber Rounds for the aforementioned range and the ability to stagger your enemies with ease. The Masterwork could be range as well, although stability will help rein in the kick.

For the main perks, Dragonfly and Voltshot will have Arc pulsing around the battlefield. Get a precision kill and enjoy the Arc explosion, reload, and keep firing to relish in the arcing jolts. It’s a great way to clear up trash mobs.

Yesterday’s Questions is an exciting new entry in the Heavy Burst archetype. Both PvP and PvE players should find a god roll here they like using, as well as a heap of other options thanks to its attractive perk pool. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon recommendations.