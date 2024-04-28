Posterity god roll - Destiny 2 The Deep Stone Crypt raid is home to one of the best PvP and PvE Hand Cannons in Destiny 2: Posterity.

Posterity is one of those sleeper Hand Cannons in Destiny 2 whereby if you’ve got a god roll, you definitely know it. On the other hand, if you’ve never even gotten one to drop, then this Arc, Precision Frame, 180RPM Hand Cannon may have flown directly under your radar.

How to get Posterity

Posterity is available as a reward from the Deep Stone Crypt raid for completing the Taniks, Reborn encounter. This is the fight where you must deposit the nukes while the station is falling out of orbit. Take a look at our Deep Stone Crypt loot table for more information on other weapon drops.

Additionally, you can purchase a red border version of the weapon from the chest after defeating Taniks. You can do this once a week. After you have five patterns, you can craft your own at the Enclave on Mars.

PvP – Posterity god roll

A Posterity god roll for PvP has a few different options. However, the one we’re focusing on here starts getting powerful after you secure your first kill.

Posterity god roll - PvP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration) Perk 2 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Tuner

Posterity has a perfectly straight Recoil Direction, which means you don’t need Arrowhead Brake, in fact, it would be a waste. What you do want is Corkscrew Rifling for the five point increase to Stability, Range, and Handling. This will make the gun feel better to use and increase your effective killing distance. If you really want to, lean hard into Range with Hammer-Forged Rifling. Follow this up with Accurized Rounds for even more Range.

The two main perks you want will be Killing Wind and Rampage. All it takes is a single kill and suddenly you’ve got a wealth of buffs. Killing Wind will increase your mobility by 50 points, Handling by 40, and Range by another 20. The first kill will also proc Rampage, increasing your damage by 10 percent. Get another kill and it goes to 21 and then another rounds it off at 33 percent.

You might be looking at Frenzy, with its stat padding, but you have to be in combat for quite a while for it to activate. This doesn’t gel with Crucible, where 12 seconds of combat is a lifetime.

Round this off with a Range Masterwork and then use a mod that works for you. Radar Tuner will help you locate your next target once you’re through with a duel.

PvE – Posterity god roll

Over in PvE, a Posterity god roll has much more variety, but for this one we’re leaning into control and damage.

Posterity god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +2, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec

As mentioned above, Posterity shoots straight, so use a Barrel that focus on another stat other than Recoil Direction. Here we’re using Fluted Barrel for the improvements to Handling and Stability. Couple this with Tactical Mag for the boost to Reload Speed and Stability while also upping the magazine capacity. You don’t need something like Appended Mag unless you’re looking to maximise Reconstruction.

For the first perk, Voltshot is a winner here. It’s only available on a few Hand Cannons, none of which can be enhanced except for Nation of Beasts, but on that it appears in the final column. Here, you can score a damage perk in the final column like Frenzy. When Frenzy activates, it will boost your Reload Speed which will help you activate Voltshot (along with giving you a nice damage buff).

Before Frenzy activates, you can instead rely on a Reload Speed Mastertwork and the small bump from Tactical Mag. Throw on Minor Spec to ensure you don’t waste too much ammo taking out the little foes.

A Posterity god roll may look slightly different for you regardless of whether you’re a PvP or PvE player. Take a look at some of the other perks on offer like Reconstruction, Focused Fury, or even Opening Shot. There’s a lot to love with this Hand Cannon. You might also want to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.