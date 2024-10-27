Weekend Discussion - October 27, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sudoku Sunday is back! Let's enjoy some puzzling together.

LegalEagle's thoughts on Musk's petition lottery

It's always worth hearing what the lawyers think.

We got some Spyro fans here?

I love these deep dives into old games and the locations in them, see what makes them click and feel so unreal.

Will & Magnus is the crossover we need

I'm guessing right now: Will is going to be floored at how strong Magnus is. Let's watch!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

OG Xbox dash is perfect

Xbox dashboard (2001) pic.twitter.com/Nt6BnRxEyT — Video Game History (@VideoGameHstry) October 24, 2024

Bring back better dashboards.

Love these horror videos

I decided to make a thread (🧵) of my favorite Analog Horror moments/videos for Halloween as a way to showcase more appreciation to the subgenre.



If you have an AH moment you love and want to share with others, don't be afraid to QRT or reply with one. pic.twitter.com/LxhS5vTprA — 🍉B.O.Z.O🍉 (@Its_a_Bozo) October 23, 2024

There's something so disturbing about analog horror.

Might try to find a case like this

this 2000s desktop computer with the promise of never being obsolete pic.twitter.com/jqK83nDzI5 — Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) October 19, 2024

Give me that old tan color.

suffering.jpg (1)

Not to be dramatic but when I accidentally save a file twice and it adds that (1) at the end, it is the worst moment of my life — Sophie Hall-oween 🎃 (@SophLouiseHall) October 18, 2024

Thanks, I hate it.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.