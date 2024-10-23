Vantage Point god roll - Destiny 2 Give yourself a clear edge over the competition with a god roll Vantage Point.

Vantage Point is a brand new Pulse Rifle introduced to Destiny 2 with Revenant. This Adaptive Frame Pulse Rifle utilizes its Arc damage to great effect, allowing PvE players to enjoy some Jolt action while PvP players benefit from a range of stat boosts.

Vantage Point god roll – PvP

A god roll Vantage Point is another excellent Pulse Rifle that competes with the likes of Phyllotactic Spiral, albeit in a completely different archetype. It might not have the range or impact, but it does boast better stability, handling, reload speed, and aim assistance.

Vantage Point god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Keep Away (Increases reload, range, and accuracy when no targets are in close proximity) Perk 2 Headseeker (Body shots landed with this weapon increase precision damage and aim assist for a short time. Body shots landed while the perk is active refresh the time) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Final blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

Begin with Arrowhead Brake to tighten the recoil pattern, which swings wide to the left. Accurized Rounds will then help nudge out the range stat while a handling Masterwork will make it feel better to aim and move around.

The main perks should be Keep Away and Headseeker. The first one gives a passive bump to the reload, range, and accuracy of the gun provided there are no enemies within 15 meters of you. Headseeker then rewards increased critical hit damage if you hit a body shot. Because a Pulse Rifle fires three rounds, if two of the bullets hit the body and the last one hits the head, this final around will deal more damage.

Vantage Point god roll – PvE

Unfortunately, Vantage Point doesn’t have a lot of perks that make it a must-have option for PvE players. In saying that, it is an Arc weapon, which means you can expect at least one Jolt-oriented perk to appear.

Vantage Point god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Stats For All (Hitting three separate targets increases weapon handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration) Perk 2 Jolting Feedback (Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. While amplified, Jolt is applied faster) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Final blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

As with the PvP roll, Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds makes Vantage Point easier to manage in PvE content. It’ll have a more pleasant kick, though you could swap it out for something like Fluted Barrel if you prefer to up the handling stat – or even Hammer-Forged Rifling for more range.

The first column of perks is where it’s evident this is a Pulse Rifle for PvP. The only one that really stands out for its ease of use is Stats For All, which should always be active given the number of enemies you’re usually dealing with. The only other option would be Deconstruct, for when you’re taking down brigs.

For the final column, Jolting Feedback is the lazy man’s Voltshot. No need to reload, just keep shooting and you’ll Jolt your foes. If you don’t care for Jolt, aim for One For All, as it has the same activation requirements as Stats For All, or Swashbuckler for the more thresholds of damage increase (not a pure on-off like One For All).

Vantage Point is quickly becoming a go-to Pulse Rifle for Crucible players and it’s easy to see why. The majority of its perks are all about boosting its stats, so how you get these stat boosts will be entirely up to you. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more Revenant weapon god rolls.