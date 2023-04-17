Phyllotactic Spiral god roll - Destiny 2 The only Phyllotactic Spiral PVP god roll you need to have.

A Phyllotactic Spiral god roll might be one of the most powerful Crucible weapons added to Destiny 2 in a long while. A perfect set of perks on this Arc Pulse Rifle will decimate your opponents. For those that prefer PVE content, there is at least one crafted option you might want to consider.

Phyllotactic Spiral god roll – PVP

For PVP, a Phyllotactic Spiral god roll will look to straighten up the Recoil Direction, tighten up the accuracy, and boost the damage wherever possible. To begin with, focus on Handling to make the ADS snappy, Arrowhead Brake for the recoil, and Ricochet Rounds for a nice cover of Range and Stability. Flared Magwell is also great if you’re fond of reloading after every engagement.

Phyllotactic Spiral - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Keep Away (Increased reload, range, and accuracy when no combatants are in close proximity) Perk 2 Headseeker (Body shots landed with this weapon increase precision damage and aim assist for a short time. Body shots landed while perk is active refresh the time( Origin Trait Nanotech Tracer Rockets (Landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a homing micro-rocket) Masterwork Handling Mod Icarus Grip

This gun really shines with its selection of perks. Keep Away is a must have as it improves the weapon’s reload speed, range, and accuracy when there are no combatants nearby. This makes the accuracy cone smaller, making this thing feel laser-focused.

The last perk ought to be Headseeker. While you will be aiming for critical shots if you know what’s good for you, an errant round may hit an opponent’s body. This will actually boost the damage of your next precision hit, even within the same burst.

Two alternatives to Headseeker are Frenzy and Kill Clip. Frenzy is a 15 percent increase in damage, a boost to Handling, and a bump to Reload Speed while Kill Clip is a 25 percent damage increase. This will make the gun feel quite strong but you do lose the upfront benefit of Headseeker.

For the mod, opt for something that works for you. Icarus Grip is great if you’re a jumpy sort while Radar options are excellent if you need more awareness.

Phyllotactic Spiral god roll – PVE

A lot of the perks for a PVE Phyllotactic Spiral god roll will be the same as the PVP version. The goal is to make the gun feel better to fire, reload it quicker, and hopefully spread out the damage. Slap on Arrowhead Brake for the Recoil Direction, High-Caliber Rounds to stagger foes, and a Reload Speed Masterwork so you’re not waiting around.

Phyllotactic Spiral - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5, Shots from this weapon knock the target back further) Perk 1 Keep Away (Increased reload, range, and accuracy when no combatants are in close proximity) Perk 2 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Origin Trait Nanotech Tracer Rockets (Landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a homing micro-rocket) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Minor Spec

Like above, Keep Away is a decent boost to several stats but it does require that no enemies are near you. This can be tough to maintain in PVE. Alternatively, you might like to mess with Under-Over. This perk deals bonus damage to targets with overshields and deals a small amount of bonus damage to combatant shields. It ain’t much, but it’s something.

For the final perk, Voltshot is just excellent. After getting a kill, reload it and enjoy jolting enemies. It excelled on the IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 god roll and it is just as good here. Don’t like Voltshot for some weird reason? Go for Frenzy or Kill Clip for the obvious damage boosts.

For the most part, a Phyllotactic Spiral PVP god roll is going to be the target for many players given how well it knocks foes onto the ground. While it does do solid work in PVE, there are no doubt other weapons you’d prefer to use. Do your best to farm for this Neomuna weapon pattern so you can craft one sooner rather than later. Check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more god roll weapon recommendations.