Festival of the Lost 2024 start time - Destiny 2

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost Halloween event is starting soon, so set your alarm and get ready to collect candy, make masks, and defeat spooky foes.
Sam Chandler
Festival of the Lost is a chance for Guardians to celebrate those who have fallen in battle – by defeating some spooky foes and wearing masks! This year, Festival of the Lost is starting a little later than expected, but it should still go for the usual amount of time.

Festival of the Lost 2024 start time

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2024 is expected to start at the weekly reset time on October 29, 2024. The reason this time is “expected” and not confirmed is that Bungie has yet to specify the start time, though October 29 is the last weekly reset of October, so it’s really the final opportunity to begin the event before we shift into November.

As many players have pointed out, this means the event starts a mere two days before Halloween. Previously, Bungie has given players most of October to celebrate the spooky season. The good news is that the event should still last the same duration as previous years, which is two weeks.

Festival of the Lost 2024 masks
Destiny Bulletin reported on the existence of a few new masks coming to Destiny 2 with Festival of the Lost 2024.
Source: DestinyBulletin

This year players will be fighting through Haunted Lost Sectors, defeating Headless Ones, and expanding the Book of the Forgotten. All of this will be to earn a new Shotgun, Festival masks, as well as other cosmetic items likely available in an Event Card.

With Festival of the Lost starting soon, there’s going to be an injection of new things to do in Destiny 2: Revenant. While you wait, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help knocking things off of your to-do list.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

