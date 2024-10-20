Weekend Discussion - October 20, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Sunday sudoku time. Reckon you could do any of these puzzles?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the GOAT. Let's get some insight

These Wired interviews are always pretty interesting.

Summer camp is not a thing here

Are summer camps a big thing in the USA, even today?

I'm surprised these people enjoyed Starward

Mad respect for Australia here, though. The fact that the whisky wasn't hated by everyone is good!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cut it out!

The peacemaker 🐈 pic.twitter.com/BvfGhQYhIT — contents that ll heal your depression 🌻 (@Catshealdeprsn) October 14, 2024

Everyone behave.

What a cutie!

a local rescue posted these photos of adoptable kittens and I am absolutely losing my mind at this guy in the corner pic.twitter.com/sithWKu1kv — goblin (@freegoblinpics) October 14, 2024

Ginger cats are the best.

This horror game looks neat

this video never fails to make me laugh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9mG1K0wQBv — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 13, 2024

Apparently it's Pine Harbor?

I want to ponder this orb

pls do not the orb pic.twitter.com/BKdWR8JsBQ — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 13, 2024

So cute!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

