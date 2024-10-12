How to get the Xurfboard in Destiny 2 Do you want to look as cool as possible while skimming around Destiny 2? Then you need the Xurfboard.

Skimmers are a simple but fantastic addition to Destiny 2, giving Guardians a new way to get around after being bound to our Sparrows for years. Potentially, the coolest Skimmer of all is the Xurfboard, but how do you get it?

How to get the Xurfboard in Destiny 2



Source: Shacknews

The Xurfboard will be available to buy from Xur in his spot at the Bazaar in the Tower starting on Friday, October 19. You will need 97 Strange Coins to purchase it, which is quite a lot.

If you have gone to visit Xur this week, hoping to snap up the Xurfboard before diving into the Vesper’s Host Dungeon, then the bad news is that you must wait for one more week to get it.



Source: Shacknews

Why? I imagine that because 97 Strange Coins is quite a lot for many players in the game, Bungie is giving people some time to farm them all up. Be sure to visit Xur starting Friday, October 19 at 10:00 am PT, and you will be able to get this rather beautiful Skimmer.

The good news is that it won’t be a one-time thing and will be in his inventory until you purchase it, so if you can’t farm all the coins you need before then, have no fear. For safety, I would suggest you grab it by the end of the Episode, just in case.

How to get Strange Coins



Source: Shacknews

For those not in the know, Strange Coins are a classic currency in Destiny that was recently brought back for Xur in Destiny 2.

You can earn Strange Coins by completing activities in the Ritual playlists, such as Vanguard Ops, Gambit, and Crucible. This pretty much means you need to dive into some of the most foundational aspects of the game to earn them. I would suggest Strikes, especially shorter ones where you can skip some enemy groups like Lake of Shadows or The Devil's Lair.

While I would normally suggest you spend coins on the Favor of the Nine buff from Xur to help earn even more Coins, I think it is best to save those 47 Strange Coins for the Xurfboard for now, but you can consider it in the future if you wish to keep farming them as efficiently as possible.

And that it's for how to get the Xurfboard. Be sure to visit our detailed Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for any further help you need being a champion of the Traveller.