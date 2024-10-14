How to get the Sepazontec Ancestral Unique Quarterstaff in Diablo 4 The Sepazontec is the number one choice for the Spiritborn on the go in Diablo 4.

The Sepazontec Ancestral Unique Quarterstaff is the must-have weapon for Spiritborn in Season 6 of Diablo 4. This will act as the foundation for many end-game builds, so prepare to put the work in to track it down.

How to get the Sepazontec Ancestral Unique Quarterstaff in Diablo 4



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The Sepazontec has a very small chance to drop from any source such as slaying enemies, breaking pots, and opening chests. The weapon has an increased drop chance at higher difficulties and from content like world bosses and nightmare dungeons.

Sepazontec can be target farmed from Duriel King of Maggots in the Gaping Crevasse, and Andariel in Hanged Man's Hall in eastern Kehjistan. They only appear at Torment 1 or higher. However, the easiest thing to do is try to bypass the need to farm either boss by using Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Okay, that might be a lot of information for newer players, so let's break your options down.

How to get Murmuring Obols

You can get Murmuring Obols via the following means:

World Events

Cursed Object Events that can be found in dungeons

Gathering Legions Zone Events

The Pit of Artificers

Murmuring Caches that can be earned from side quests

You will be limited to only being able to carry 500 at a time, so make sure you spend them before you hit this limit. The limit can be increased by collecting the Altars of Lilith that are hidden all over the map.



Source: Shacknews

You can spend 100 Murmuring Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities in any major settlement to get a random Quarterstaff, which could end up being the Sepazontec. They will be marked on the map with a small bag icon that has a question mark on it.

How to find and fight Duriel, King of Maggots

To get to Duriel, you will need to farm two different enemies to get the resources you need.

Varshan



Source: Shacknews

To fight Varshan, you need to be at least Torment 1, then visit the Malignant Burrow that can be found right beside the Tree of Whispers in Hawezar. In the burrow, you will find an Altar where you can find an altar that allows you to sacrifice 4 Malignant Hearts to summon Varshan.

You can get Malignant Hearts from Tree of Whispers Caches or from enemies called Grotesque Debtors that can spawn in after World Bosses.

When you kill Varshan, he can drop some items called a Mucus-Slick Egg, which is what we need to summon Duriel.

Grigorie

Grigorie will spawn at the Hall of the Penitent in the Dry Steppes to the west of the Onyx Watchtower, much the same way. You need to reach the altar, then sacrifice twelve Living Steel. Living Streel can be obtained from Tortured Gifts that you open during Helltides; those are the locked chests that you must open by collecting drops from enemies.

Grigoie will drop items called Shards of Agony, and you will need two of them for the Duriel summon. Once you have two Mucus-Slick Eggs and two Shards of Agony, make your way to the Gaping Crevasse, where you will find the Pestilent Altar and sacrifice them.

How to find and fight Andariel

Andriel is a very similar process, but you need two Pincushioned Dolls and 2 Sandscorched Shackles. You can get Sanscorched Shackles by beating Lord Zir. Lord Zir can be found in the Darkened Way in Fractured Peaks and needs twelve Exquisite Blood to summon. These can be gotten from world bosses, legion events, and Helltide Blood Maidens.

The Beast in Ice can be found at the Glacial Fissure in Fractured Peaks. You need to sacrifice twelve Distilled Fears to fight him. These can drop from completing Nightmare Dungeons. When you have everything you need, make your way to Hanged Man's Hall near the Tarasark portal point.

As you can see, all this is a lot of work and can only done once you get to those Torment levels, so the Murmuring Obals are the way to go, in my opinion, until you get start your target farming, because that will hopefully get the Sepazontec into your collection much quicker.

For more helpful guides, check out our Diablo 4 page.