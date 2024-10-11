Diablo 4 Lord Zir Boss Guide - location, how to summon, and how to beat Lord Zir is an endgame boss in Diablo 4 that will prove to be a tough test for people who are new to the endgame.

Lord Zir is an endgame boss in Diablo 4 who is guarding some pretty sweet loot if you can manage to bring him down. First, you will need to find him and summon him, however.

Diablo 4 Lord Zir Boss Guide - location, how to summon, and how to beat



Source: Shacknews

Lord Zir can only be found at Torment Level 1 or above and is located in the Darkened Way in Fractured Peaks, to the southeast of Kyovashad.

You will need to have 12 Exquisite Blood to be able to summon Lord Zir at the altar that can be found in the Darkened Way. When defeated, Lord Zir will drop Sandscorched Shackles that you need to summon even scarier bosses, which is the main reason people will want to farm him.

How to get Exquisite Blood

Exquisite Blood can only be gotten at Torment Level 1 or above from the following:

The Tree of Whispers Cache Rewards

Word Bosses

Legion Event

Helltide Blood Maidens

Elite enemies

The Undercity of Kurast

The Bartering system in the Den

Fighting Lord Zir

When fighting Lord Zir, you will want to get your Shadow Resistance as high as possible, with most people recommending you do everything you can to hit the cap of 70%. You are better off doing a little less damage if it means taking less damage in this fight. During the fight, kite around behind Lord Zir as much as possible, as he does a lot of heavy frontal attacks that are best avoided.

After losing roughly a quarter of his health, Zir will summon an Elite Bloodseeker that you need to kill. At half health, he will summon damaging spheres of blood that do damage, so kite them. Finally, at around a quarter of his health, he will attack with a weird blood rain move that you will need to dodge.

It might take a few goes, but you will eventually get the hang of this fight as long as you have an appropriately high level of Shadow Resistance; otherwise, the risk of getting nuked is just too high.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Diablo 4 page.