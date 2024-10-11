ShackStream: Exploring the weird prison level in Black Myth: Wukong Last week I made it to a weird prison place in Black Myth: Wukong, this week we're getting out of there.

We’re diving back into Black Myth: Wukong on today’s ShackStream. Last week, we reached a weird, dream-like prison section in Chapter 3 and struggled more than we should with a few parts. However, today I’m set on reaching the other side of this nightmare realm. Come and join me as we continue our search for the powerful relics.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 11, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Today has been a bit of a big one with the launch of the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2, so there are no promises that we’re about to experience any champagne Black Myth: Wukong gameplay.

In saying all that, Black Myth: Wukong isn’t really as hard as I was led to believe it would be. Sure, there are some parts that cause a bit of confusion or concern with enemies pushing me off of ledges, but it doesn’t compare to some of the horrors in Soulsborne titles. We’ll see if I eat those words as we progress deeper into the game.

Our Black Myth: Wukong livestream will be kicking off soon. So, prepare yourself a beverage, and get ready as we try to become Wukong.