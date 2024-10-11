New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Exploring the weird prison level in Black Myth: Wukong

Last week I made it to a weird prison place in Black Myth: Wukong, this week we're getting out of there.
Sam Chandler
1

We’re diving back into Black Myth: Wukong on today’s ShackStream. Last week, we reached a weird, dream-like prison section in Chapter 3 and struggled more than we should with a few parts. However, today I’m set on reaching the other side of this nightmare realm. Come and join me as we continue our search for the powerful relics.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 11, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Today has been a bit of a big one with the launch of the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2, so there are no promises that we’re about to experience any champagne Black Myth: Wukong gameplay.

In saying all that, Black Myth: Wukong isn’t really as hard as I was led to believe it would be. Sure, there are some parts that cause a bit of confusion or concern with enemies pushing me off of ledges, but it doesn’t compare to some of the horrors in Soulsborne titles. We’ll see if I eat those words as we progress deeper into the game.

While I’ve got you here, make sure you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. Doing this gives you a free sub to spend each month, which you can use to support Shacknews! You can also show your appreciation by checking out some of the cool products that Shacknews has developed, including Bubbletron and Shackpets. Bubbletron is all about creating hilarious business ideas while Shackpets is all about showing off your adorable pet pictures and challenging other pets to an epic battle for cuteness!

Our Black Myth: Wukong livestream will be kicking off soon. So, prepare yourself a beverage, join our Shacknews Discord channel, and get ready as we try to become Wukong.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

