Weekend Discussion - October 13, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Come and relax with me as we watch some puzzle solving. I love puzzles and watching clever people solve them. In fact, I recently watched The Devil's Plan on Netflix. Have you checked it out?

Want to skateboard?

During COVID lockdowns, I bought a skateboard and assembled it myself and started trying to learn. Haven't done it in ages. Maybe I should give it another shot?

Let's learn about Hannibal

I only recently discovered this channel and it's full of fantastic videos.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

He's so scared!

I'm glad he's got a security pillow, though.

Water in, water out

Too many bathroom trips.

Pretty in pink

تكفون ابيههه

وش اسمه بشتريه لو سعره ٢٠٠ pic.twitter.com/KCV0ew7jOC — سُ | 👵🏻 (@_xiidr) October 5, 2024

She's so cute!

Electricity makes everything great

Why do the spinning ones sound like boss music 💀 pic.twitter.com/8n4sQ55VEn — Interesting As Fuck (@interesting_aIl) October 5, 2024

This is badass.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.