Konami & FIFA have signed an esports agreement centered around eFootball

With the agreement, eFootball will host two FIFAe World Cup events on mobile devices and consoles.
TJ Denzer
Image via FIFA
The FIFA organization has signed an esports collaboration agreement with Konami making way for the reveal of two FIFAe World Cup esports competitions set within Konami’s eFootball. FIFA has been working with Konami’s eFootball for a little while now following EA’s split with the FIFA license, and this agreement continues FIFA and Konami’s partnership. With this agreement, the FIFAe World Cup tournaments kick off today with signups on console and mobile available now among eligible nations.

FIFA and Konami announced their esports agreement via a press release on the FIFA esports website. Additionally, Konami has put up a page with a collection of rules and conditions tied to the FIFAe World Cup tournaments which have begun today and run at least until November 3, 2024. There will be three rounds of competition in a mobile tournament and separate console tournament. Players will play Dream Team mode all the way to the FIFAe World Cup 2024 Finals, which will be played in Authentic Team Mode.

It’s worth noting that there are specific nations eligible for competition in the FIFAe World Cup 2024 tournaments. Those nations are as follows:

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Costa Rica
  • England
  • France
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Korea Republic
  • Malaysia
  • Morocco
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Spain
  • Thailand
  • Türkiye

Even without EA, FIFA has pushed to keep its footing in esports, and that looks to be the case here at the end of 2024. For more FIFA gaming news, stay tuned here at Shacknews.

