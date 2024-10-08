Insurmountable god roll - Destiny 2 This Insurmountable god roll in Destiny 2 takes advantage of the fact it's the only Sidearm that can get Destabilizing Rounds.

Insurmountable is a new Void Sidearm that mixes up the weapon sandbox in Destiny 2: Revenant. This particular god roll utilizes this weapon’s most unique asset, the fact it can roll with Destabilizing Rounds, a perk that hasn’t been available on a Sidearm in the past. Regardless of whether you want a god roll for PvE or PvP, it’s going to be worth chasing an Insurmountable drop.

Insurmountable god roll – PvE

This Insurmountable god roll option is going to be fairly obvious if you’ve looked over the perks. It utilizes two of the best perks for Void builds, which you might already have on a couple of different weapon types. However, for those that want to use a Sidearm, it’s great to finally have the option.

Insurmountable god roll - PvE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Repulsor Brace (Defeating a Void-debuffed target grants an overshield) Perk 2 Destabilizing Rounds (Final blows cause nearby targets to become volatile) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement (Grants increased Heavy Ammo Finder progress with this weapon’s final blows)

As you can see, Destabilizing Rounds and Repulsor Brace is the play here. The first perk causes nearby targets to become Volatile and then defeating said target gives you an overshield. It’s an excellent way to remain nigh invulnerable in various content and because it’s on a Sidearm, you’ll be able to hit enemies a bit further than you can compared to the likes of The Recluse.

Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement is a great option for the Mod slot as all of the Volatile detonations will help you get more ammo faster. As for the barrel, magazine, and Masterwork perks, aim for what you like best on your Sidearms. Just know that Insurmountable has a near-vertical recoil pattern so you don’t need to focus that.

Insurmountable god roll – PvP

On the PvP side of the equation, the Insurmountable god roll that’s right for you might look a little bit different. There are a bunch of great perks to choose from, so your best bet is to find something that matches your exact playstyle. However, here is a good jumping off point.

Insurmountable god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Lone Wolf (Slightly improves aim assist, aim down sights speed, and airborne effectiveness. Increases these effects when there are no nearby allies) Perk 2 One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling

To begin with, the focus should be to push the Range stat out as far as possible. If you’ve got a steady hand, this will ensure you can compete at ranges outside of what your opponent will expect. Once the barrel and magazine are sorted, you can focus on the two main perks.

Here is where there is a lot of choice and control for the god roll. For this recommendation, Lone Wolf is a new perk that rewards those solo operatives. If you find yourself alone more often than not, then this is for you. It’ll help make the Sidearm snappier, both when aiming down sights and finding targets.

Follow this up with a damage-boosting perk in the final column. One For All is great as it’s the easiest one to proc, though you could do well with Rampage or Surrounded. The main goal is to boost your damage potential to help you snowball into a killing machine.

These Insurmountable god rolls should act as a starting point for your own journey. As with all weapon recommendations in Destiny 2, while there are some clear winners, most of the time your needs will dictate what’s best. You’ll find more weapon god roll suggestions over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.