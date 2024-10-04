ShackStream: Putting the monkey back into Black Myth: Wukong It's time we dig back into one of the biggest releases of the year in today's livestream.

Black Myth: Wukong was one of the biggest releases this year and I’ve been having a blast playing it on our weekly ShackStream. Last week we took a detour to chill out in some of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but today we’re ratcheting the stress way back up. Come and join me as we investigate Chapter 3.

This Black Myth: Wukong livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET on October 4, 2024 over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. We haven’t gotten to experience this game together since early September, so there’s likely going to be some cobwebs we need to shake off if we’re to tackle the game’s challenging boss fights.

Previously on our Friday catch-ups, we dove into the Season 4 preview of The Finals and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. It was great to get a sneak peek at what the team at Embark Studios was cooking up and, I must say, the season has absolutely delivered. As for Zelda, I think we’ll have to venture back into the Kingdom of Hyrule again soon, because I am fanging for some dungeon puzzles.

While you chill out with me on today’s Black Myth: Wukong livestream, take a moment to ensure you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. By doing this, you can get a free sub each month, which you could put to good use by throwing it toward Shacknews. It helps us bring you more livestreams throughout the week!

Now, get yourself a beverage and I’ll bring the coffee, because we’ve got a new chapter to explore in Black Myth: Wukong.