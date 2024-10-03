Where to find the Ornate Key & how to use it - Remnant 2 Track down the location of the Ornate Key in Remnant 2 and work out where to use it.

The Ornate Key is one of the many key items you’ll find in Remnant 2. As its name suggests, this thing looks rather important and is used to unlock an equally important box. Finding the Ornate Key might pose an issue, especially if you’ve rushed through the area of Yaesha and you’re not sure what region to return to.

Ornate Key location

The Ornate Key should appear in the region highlighted here.

Source: Shacknews

The Ornate Key is found in the Widow’s Court area of Yaesha, around the middle of the map near the water fountain feature. Its exact location will be slightly random; however, it should always be on the body of a Pan next to a scroll. Search around the edge of the water until you spot the body.

Make sure you read the scroll when you pick up the Ornate Key.

Source: Shacknews

When you find the key, make sure you take a moment to read the scroll. It will mention finding an Ornate Lockbox but not opening it. This is important to remember as you continue your quest, as opening the box will prevent you from getting a specific reward and will net you something else instead.

With the Ornate Key found, clear out the area and keep searching for the box it belongs to. While you do that, take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more quest guides, secret locations, and info on how to unlock weapons.